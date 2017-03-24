THE Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) has given evidence to the House of Lords Science and Technology Select Committee as part of a panel of expert witnesses consulted on the recently published Green Paper, Building our Industrial Strategy. The Green Paper sets out the UK government’s ambition to improve living standards and economic growth by… Continue Reading
FISHERMAN HONOURED FOR CONSERVATION INVENTION A New Zealand fisherman has been nominated for a major international award for a cage that allows under-sized fish to swim free. Large numbers of fish caught in conventional nets are undersized or of the wrong species and are dumped back in the sea, many having died already. Although he… Continue Reading
AN ambitious strategy to double growth in Scotland’s farming, fishing, aquaculture, food and drink industry to £30 billion by 2030 was unveiled today. Food and drink has been Scotland’s best performing sector in recent years, with record export figures released last weekend and sales at home increasing rapidly too. The sector is worth £14.4 billion… Continue Reading
ONE of Scotland’s best known fish restaurants has changed hands. The Seafood Restaurant, which looks out to sea at St Andrews, has been acquired by 22-year-old Stefano Pieraccini, who was recently a marketing and commercial management graduate. True to his Italian heritage, he has now renamed the distinctive glass building, the Seafood Ristorante. He plans to… Continue Reading
SHETLAND Fishermen’s Association has donated copies of its popular yearbooks to all schools in the islands. Two editions of the books, which give an accessible round-up of activity within the industry, have now been published – 2016 and 2017 – and a third is in the pipeline. Simon Collins, executive officer of the Shetland Fishermen’s… Continue Reading
NORWEGIAN government plans to abolish the duty obligations around the country’s deep sea fishing fleet have brought mixed views from within the industry. Fisheries minister Per Sandberg (pictured) has published a White Paper on the industry, outlining changes to the present regulatory framework. He said the so called ‘duties’ belong to an outdated policy measure and he believes his changes will encourage greater… Continue Reading
FUSION Marine has secured a £2 million order from Cooke Aquaculture Scotland for the supply of salmon pens and associated equipment for farm sites on Shetland. The contract for 38 Triton pens – the largest ever single order won by Fusion Marine – will ensure that Cooke Aquaculture Scotland is equipped with the latest containment… Continue Reading
SAUDI Arabia has signed a licensing deal with insect feed pioneer AgriProtein to host the first fly farm in the Middle East. The agreement between Saudi technology hub Sajt and South African AgriProtein signals the start of commercial scale production of insect based animal feed in the region. Sajt will use AgriProtein’s factory blueprint to build… Continue Reading
THE Canadian fishing and seafood industry, including aquaculture, is to receive a $325 million shot in the arm from the federal government. The money is being channelled through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund and will be used to develop existing collaborations between the Canadian government and Atlantic coast provinces to grow the region’s economy. Officials said the fund will help spur… Continue Reading
THE group which represents English, Welsh and Northern Irish fishermen has spelt out the threats they face if Scotland eventually votes for independence – but warns it could also backfire on the Scottish industry. The National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO) said the SNP has been clear about both its objectives and destination. ‘Those tactics are to generate… Continue Reading